Rock Hill man facing multiple drug charges, including proximity to school

A 28-year-old is facing multiple drug charges after a search of his Rock Hill home less than a half mile from an elementary school turned up pain killers, drug paraphernalia and more, according to York County Sheriff’s Office reports.
According to the York County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit, investigators on Feb. 9 searched the home of Laqwon Coleman at 1232 Amelia Ave., which is within a half mile of Richmond Drive Elementary School. Police seized 13 dose units of Tramadol, 15 dose units of Temazepam and a digital scale from Coleman’s bedroom, the report states.
Police also seized 3 dose units of Lupin, an unknown white powder and five unknown white pills, 33.5 dose units of Mylan, several cell phones, ammunition and .2 grams of marijuana, according to the report.
Coleman also was charged Dec. 13 with distribution of .3 grams of crack cocaine to another within a half mile of Hargett Park, and Dec. 16 he was charged with distribution of .6 grams of crack to another, also within a half mile of Richmond Drive Elementary School, reports state.
Coleman has two prior drug convictions, according to the reports.
Catherine Muccigrosso: 803-329-4069, @CatMuccigrosso
Comments