Suspect at large after man shot in fight following Kershaw County funeral

A man was shot when a fight escalated following a funeral on Sunday, according to the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office, which is searching for the suspect.
Around 7:30 p.m., a fight occurred at a large gathering at a home on the 1400 block of Dixon Road in the Elgin area known as Dixonville, according to Kershaw County Sheriff Jim Matthews.
The men were fighting on the ground when one pulled out a .40 caliber pistol and shot the other in the upper body, said Matthews, adding the man who was shot suffered non-life threatening injuries.
The suspected shooter was identified as Quenterio Jamal Wilson, Matthews said. The 22-year-old Wilson was described as a 5-foot-6, 195-pound black male, according to Matthews, who said Wilson’s last known address is also on Dixon Road.
Wilson fled on foot and deputies are searching for him, according to Matthews, adding the weapon wasn’t recovered and Wilson is considered armed and dangerous.
A second person later went to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the hand, said Matthews, adding it’s a non-life threatening injury.
The post-funeral gathering was believed to be for Elgin’s Ashley Dixon, who was killed in a car crash last Wednesday. Matthews said there was a large crowd at the residence, reportedly more than 100 people.
Dixon, 23, was killed when she was traveling north on U.S. 1 and missed the turn for Chestnut Ferry, according to Kershaw County Coroner David West. Dixon’s 2007 Chevrolet Malibu crashed into a utility pole and caught fire.
Dixon, who wasn’t wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene from blunt force trauma, West said. Speed and weather conditions are believed to be factors in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation by Camden police.
