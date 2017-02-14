Great Falls High student, 17, hurt in accidental shooting, Chester Co. police say

A student at Great Falls High School was accidentally shot Sunday, police said.
Hunter Lee McManus, 17, was shot once in the left side of the rib cage, a police report shows.
No charges will be filed, said Robert Sprouse, chief deputy for the Chester County Sheriff’s office. He said McManus is expected to recover.
The owner of the .40-caliber pistol, identified in the police report as McManus’ cousin, Zachary Bailey, 25, of Great Falls, told officers who responded to the incident around 4:30 p.m. Sunday on Scott Road in Chester that he had just bought the pistol.
Bailey told officers he went to McManus’ home to show it to him. Bailey told officers that he unloaded the weapon and gave it to McManus, the report states.
When McManus gave the weapon back, Bailey told officers he did not know McManus put the magazine for the gun back in the weapon. Bailey then released the slide on the weapon and told police that the gun went off.
The bullet grazed his left hand and hit McManus in the side, the report states.
Police seized the weapon and McManus was airlifted to a hospital for treatment.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
