Crime

February 14, 2017 9:31 AM

Drive-through burglars steal drugs from Fort Mill, Columbia Walgreens, police say

By Andrew Dys

adys@heraldonline.com

FORT MILL

Police in Fort Mill and Columbia are looking for a trio of burglars who stole narcotics early Monday by breaking into Walgreens pharmacies through the drive-through window.

Police in Fort Mill were called by Walgreens corporate offices around 3:20 a.m. Monday after alarms sounded, according to a Fort Mill Police Department report.

When police looked at camera footage, officers saw two men climbing through the drive-through window and stealing narcotics and pain medications. A third man was seen on camera slamming the broken drive-through window to try and make the opening larger.

The drugs were tossed into garbage bags and the men fled, the report said.

Walgreens officials told Fort Mill police a similar burglary happened Monday morning in Columbia.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald

