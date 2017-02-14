Drive-through burglars steal drugs from Fort Mill, Columbia Walgreens, police say

Police in Fort Mill and Columbia are looking for a trio of burglars who stole narcotics early Monday by breaking into Walgreens pharmacies through the drive-through window.
Police in Fort Mill were called by Walgreens corporate offices around 3:20 a.m. Monday after alarms sounded, according to a Fort Mill Police Department report.
When police looked at camera footage, officers saw two men climbing through the drive-through window and stealing narcotics and pain medications. A third man was seen on camera slamming the broken drive-through window to try and make the opening larger.
The drugs were tossed into garbage bags and the men fled, the report said.
Walgreens officials told Fort Mill police a similar burglary happened Monday morning in Columbia.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
Comments