Fort Mill police searching for suspect in convenience store robbery

A Fort Mill convenience store has been robbed.
According to a Fort Mill police report, a man entered the Circle K convenience store on S.C. highway 21 North at 11:07 p.m. Sunday.
The man demanded money from the clerk, the report says. After getting cash from the register, the man fled the area on foot.
The suspect did not show any weapons during the robbery, the report states. The man was wearing a black T-shirt and dark blue jeans and has short short hair. He was covering the bottom of his face with a black T-shirt, the report says.
Security footage of the robbery was available, the report says. Check back for details.
