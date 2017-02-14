Armed robber steals night deposit outside Rock Hill bank, police say

An employee of a Rock Hill credit company attempting to make a drop box deposit at a bank Monday night told police she was robbed at gunpoint, according to a police report.
In the incident around 7 p.m. Monday, the manager of the company told officers she was parked near the drop box outside the BB&T branch on Dave Lyle Boulevard near Interstate 77 when she was robbed, the report states.
The culprit approached the driver-side door and showed a handgun while demanding money, the victim told officers.
The thief opened the driver door, reached across the victim and took a bag that contained an undisclosed amount of money, the report states. The suspect fled in a dark-colored SUV, the report said.
Detectives are investigating, but no arrests have been made.
