Fort Mill man helps woman with ‘car trouble,’ is robbed at gunpoint, police say

A good Samaritan tried to help a woman having car trouble in Fort Mill, only to be robbed at gunpoint, according to a York County Sheriff’s Office report.
Fort Mill resident Patrick Pigford, 36, saw a woman waving her arms and attempting to flag someone down off Interstate 77 near the Fort Mill Welcome Center, between exists 89 and 90, Wednesday, the report says.
Police responded to the scene at 5:29 p.m., the report says.
Pigford said he stopped in front of the woman’s car to help. He said he is familiar with cars and often carries tools in his van.
“I know how to get them running to get someone where they need to be, so pretty much anytime I see someone on the side of the road, I’m going to pull over and help them,” he said Thursday.
“It’s something I will probably never do again,” he said.
Pigford told deputies the woman said she was having car trouble and that her boyfriend was looking at the manual in the car, the report says.
Pigford said he looked under the hood of the car. Then Pigford went to the passenger side of the suspect’s car, and a man, wearing a mask to cover his face, pulled a gun on him, the report states.
“When I walked around the corner, he pulled a gun out and held it to my face,” Pigford said. “I could see bullets in the gun, so I know it was loaded.”
Pigford told deputies the woman took his cell phone and keys and threw them into the woods, the report says.
The woman, Pigford told deputies, opened the rear door of Pigford’s car and climbed through the back to the front, the report says.
The suspects stole a tool box, a Northface jacket, a Hally Hanson jacket, a Banana Republic pullover and Pigford’s wallet, the report states. The wallet did not contain any cash, but it did contain his cards and ID, the report said.
Pigford said he was forced to give his jacket to the woman.
“They held the gun on me until they pulled off,” Pigford said.
Pigford said when the suspects left, he retrieved his phone and called 911. He said deputies gave him advice that he will now be following.
“Unfortunately, it’s not always safe to stop,” he said. “It’s safer for people, if they see someone on the road like that, to call 911 and report that someone may need help.”
Pigford said he is sharing his story so that others don’t have to go through what he did.
No arrests have yet been made. No other information, including a complete description of the suspects, was available on the report.
