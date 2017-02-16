Myrtle Beach man was planning attack ‘in the spirit of Dylann Roof,’ FBI says

A South Carolina man with white supremacy connections was charged Wednesday after buying a gun from an undercover agent with the intention to carry out an attack “in the spirit of Dylann Roof.”
Benjamin Thomas Samuel McDowell, 29, from Conway, was arrested Wednesday afternoon by FBI agents, according to Horry County jail records.
McDowell on Dec. 26 posted a message to Facebook that said, “I love love to act what u think,” followed by a link to the Temple Emanu-El Conservative Synagogue in Myrtle Beach, according to the federal complaint. Horry County police told federal investigators that McDowell had “established connections” to white supremacy extremists while serving time in a South Carolina prison, and that he also has tattoos indicating affiliations with these groups.
According to the complaint, McDowell made repeated anti-Semetic social media postings that referenced, and even praised, convicted mass killer Roof, according to the complaint. Roof, an avowed white supremacist, was sentenced to death last month after a federal jury convicted him in the murders of nine African-American worshipers at Charleston’s Emanuel AME Church in June 2015.
“Dylann roof did what these tattoos wearing so badass is supposed to be doing they don’t give a (expletive) about their white race,” McDowell wrote on Facebook on Jan. 5, according to the complaint. “All they wanne do is stay loaded on drugs the Jews put here to destroy white man and they feast on the drugs.”
In the same post, McDowell went on to say, “you want to post if you ain’t got the heart to fight for Yahweh like dylann roof did you need to shut the (expletive) up,” according to the complaint.
A review of Facebook instant messenger revealed that the following day, McDowell requested an “iron,” which is a code word for gun, the complaint states.
McDowell first met with an undercover FBI agent on January 12, believing that the agent “handled problems for the Aryan Nations,” according to the complaint. They met at a Myrtle Beach hotel and discussed getting a gun, saying that he didn’t want it traced back to him.
“I have to make sure that ... if you going to do what you want to do ... that doesn’t come back to me,” he told the agent.
During the same meeting, McDowell “further voiced apparent frustration with other white supremacists, stating that screaming ‘white power’ was not getting the job done,” the complaint states.
“I seen what Dylann Roof did, and in my heart I reckon I got a little bit of hatred and I ... I want to do that (expletive),” McDowell said, according to the complaint. He continued: “If I could do something on a (expletive) big scale and write on the (expletive) building or whatever, ‘In the spirit of Dylann Roof.’”
McDowell told the officer he had not decided on a place or time to conduct the attack, but he apparently wanted to carry out the attack outside Horry County.
McDowell’s criminal record goes back to 2006 and includes multiple convictions for burglary and assault and battery, as well as assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, according to the State Law Enforcement Division. Most recently, McDowell was convicted in September 2013 on charges of third-degree assault and battery and malicious injury to property.
Comments