Goose cooked: Arrest made in theft of 1,000-pound concrete chicken

Alexander County authorities believe they have closed the case of the great concrete chicken caper.
Sheriff Chris Bowman said Thursday an arrest was made regarding the theft of a 1,000-pound, 3-foot-tall concrete bird from the driveway of a chicken house farm on All Healing Springs Road.
The fowl play had people clucking all over the region, made headlines on websites as far away as Canada and Hawaii, and even was featured on Kelly Ripa’s TV show.
Andrew Justice, 32, of Taylorsville was charged with felony larceny, misdemeanor injury to real property and reckless driving to endanger.
A tractor believed to have been used in the weekend larceny was found off of Zeb Watts Road in Taylorsville. White paint found on the tractor forks was believed to have come from the statue when it was taken.
Alas, it remains unclear where the chicken went after it crossed the roads. Only pieces of the big bird were recovered.
Authorities did not indicate a motive in the case. Justice is not cooperating, the sheriff said.
Justice remains incarcerated under a $10,000 secured bond and has a first court appearance set for Monday.
The stolen chicken is valued at about $1,100.
Adam Bell: 704-358-5696, @abell
Comments