15 cited after underage alcohol sting in York County

Using underage people to check compliance, York County and South Carolina police issued 15 citations for violating alcohol laws Thursday night, police said.
The York County Alcohol Enforcement Team that is made up of eight law enforcement agencies, working with agents from the State Law Enforcement Division, sent underage people into 104 locations, said Marvin Brown, commander of the unit.
The compliance checks ended with citations given to seven places in Fort Mill, five in Rock Hill, two in Lake Wylie and one in Clover, Brown said.
Comments