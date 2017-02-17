2 charged after fight at South Pointe High School in Rock Hill

Police charged two students with disorderly conduct and fighting after a brawl at South Pointe High School Thursday, police reports show.
The two students, whose names were not released, were released to their parents, Rock Hill Police Department officials said.
The fight started around the time school started, a report says.
One of the combatants told officers that he confronted the other participant and asked why the second student and his friends tried to jump him, the report states.
The second student claimed he tried to ignore the incident, but was punched, and a fight began, the report states.
The first student told officers that the second student and his friends tried to fight with him the day before, then called him names and attempted to jump him Thursday outside the school building.
