Man charged with 911 violation in Rock Hill after claiming he was shot, police say

An Horry County man who was staying at a Rock Hill motel is charged with making a false report and unlawful use of 911 after falsely claiming that he was shot by a man who was hundreds of miles away at the beach, police said.
Eldon Elliott III, 23, told police that he had been shot in the leg, while staying at the Royal Regency Inn on Riverview Road, a Rock Hill Police Department report states.
Five Rock Hill officers responded because of the allegation of a shooting victim.
The initial call to 911 was transferred from York County to Horry County because Elliott told emergency officials he was in Garden City, and that he was shot by his ex-girlfriend’s father, a report says.
Police in Garden City made forced entry into the residence where Elliott claimed he had been shot, “greatly startling” the occupant inside and finding no one who had been shot, the report says.
Using GPS coordinates via 911, Rock Hill officers were later able to locate Elliott at the Royal Regency Inn, and he said he hadn’t been shot or in any altercation, the report states.
Rock Hill officers charged Elliott and a hold for Horry County police was placed on him. He remains at the Rock Hill city jail.
