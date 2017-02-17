Convicted felon leads York Co. police on I-77 chase over 100 mph in Carolinas

A Fort Mill convicted felon released from prison after a 2015 conviction for DUI and fleeing a police checkpoint led police from both Carolinas on an Interstate 77 chase at speeds of more than 100 mph Thursday, according to police reports and state records.
Joseph Lawrence Lynch III, 26, crashed about four miles into North Carolina, a police report shows. Police found an open Pabst Blue Ribbon beer and several empty beers in the car, records show.
Lynch spun around on I-77 before slamming into a guardrail after the chase, in which he veered over all lanes of traffic around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, a report from the York County Sheriff’s Office shows.
The chase started in Tega Cay, where police tried to stop Lynch, police said.
York County deputies joined the pursuit that went from Gold Hill Road to Springfield Parkway to U.S. 21, where Lynch entered I-77 northbound, a police report states.
Lynch drove at speeds up to 108 mph, almost hitting another vehicle near Exit 1 in North Carolina, before losing control and crashing, police said.
Lynch had head trauma and other injuries and was taken to a Charlotte hospital. No other drivers were injured.
Lynch is charged with failing to stop for blue lights, open container, driving under suspension and other charges. More charges may be pending, police said.
A record check from the State Law Enforcement Division shows Lynch was sentenced in 2015 to three years in prison, followed by a year probation. He was convicted of failing to stop for a blue light and DUI. In that incident Lynch fled a DUI checkpoint.
Lynch has a past conviction for failing to stop for police and past convictions for drugs, SLED records show.
