York County mom found asleep in running car with baby charged with drugs, police say

A York County woman was arrested Saturday after officers found drugs in her car and her 3-week-old son in the back seat, according to Rock Hill police.
Officers were dispatched to a McDonald’s parking lot on Dave Lyle Boulevard around 6:10 a.m. Saturday for a welfare check.
They found Kayln Shackelford, 23, in the driver seat asleep with the vehicle running, and her 3-week-old son in the back seat, a police report states.
Shackelford told officers she had been shopping and stopped to rest, police said.
Officers searched the car and found marijuana and prescription pills, the report states. Officers also found a glass pipe and two baggies that contained a white powder substance, a report says.
Shackleford was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of other drugs, a report says. The contents of the baggies was sent off for testing.
The child was released to someone else and police made no charges concerning the child, said Mark Bollinger, spokesman for the Rock Hill Police Department.
