One shot in leg near Rock Hill homeless shelter, police say

One man was shot in the leg Monday in an incident near a Rock Hill homeless shelter, police said.
The victim, who was not identified by police, was found around 9: 45 a.m. Monday by police as he was calling for help behind The Haven Men’s Shelter on Archive Street in southern Rock Hill. The victim told police the incident happened down the block from the shelter.
The Haven houses homeless men overnight, but is closed during the day.
Officers have found the incident did not involve The Haven or any of its clients, said Mark Bollinger, spokesman for the Rock Hill Police Department.
No arrests have been made. Police say they have leads on a suspect, but the victim has been uncooperative.
Just minutes before the man was found calling for help after being shot, one of the Rock Hill officers had responded to a disorderly conduct call down the block on Archive Street.
The victim told police that the person who shot him was in the house down the block at the time of the disorderly call, a police report states.
