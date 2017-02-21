One shot in leg near Rock Hill homeless shelter, police say

2:10 Chester man imprisoned for murder released on parole after 43 years Pause

1:36 Former Winthrop student celebrates new chance at life

1:51 Dads make Daddy-Daughter Dance magical for little girls in Rock Hill

0:56 Sugar Creek Elementary hosts Fort Mill robotics event

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

3:31 Gamecocks Frank Martin reacts to a question about politics

0:16 Charlotte 49ers QB Kevin Olsen released on bail after arrest on rape charges

1:33 Rock Hill eatery offers burgers, beer in 'rustic' atmosphere