2 South Pointe students arrested for fight during criminal justice class, police say

Two South Pointe High School students were arrested for fighting Tuesday during a class on criminal justice, said Mark Bollinger, public information officer for Rock Hill Police.
Jonathan Barnard Muhammad II, 18, was charged with assault and battery, Bollinger said. Voshon Lamont St. Hill, 18, was charged with disorderly conduct, Bollinger said.
At 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Rock Hill officers joined attorneys and judges at South Pointe to talk with students about how the criminal justice system works as part of a student forum on the issue, Bollinger said.
One of the Rock Hill officers was speaking with a class when “two students just stood up and started fighting in the middle of the class,” Bollinger said.
Both students were transported to the Rock Hill jail, Bollinger said.
Fighting and criminal conduct, including assault and battery, are listed as offenses punishable by expulsion under the Rock Hill school district code of conduct (policy JICDA-R).
A full police report on the incident has not yet been released. Mug shots were not yet available.
