$101K bond set for York Co. woman caught after 3 police chases; more warrants wait

A $101,345 bond has been set for the York County woman who led deputies in two counties on three chases over 100 mph Monday and Tuesday - but officials say she likely can't get out of jail because another county has warrants to arrest her.
Stephanie Nicole Wilson, 31, of York, was arrested at a tire store in York Tuesday.
Monday and then twice Tuesday, she led deputies on pursuits in a stolen car, including one time Monday with a child in the car who called 911 to report that her mother was fleeing from officers, police said.
A York County magistrate set her bond late Tuesday at $101,345 on seven charges, including felonies of failure to stop and unlawful neglect of a child.
Chester County deputies also have a hold on Wilson because the second chase early Tuesday went from York County into Chester County. Deputies in Chester have an outstanding warrant on Wilson for failure to stop for a blue light, said Robert Sprouse, Chester County Sheriff's Office chief deputy.
York city police had a reckless driving warrant for Wilson that she also is being held on, jail and police records show.
Wilson was out on bond from an arrest in late January, in which she is accused of using two children in a scheme to steal $133 from a York store, records show. She has past convictions for giving false information to police and driving with a suspended license, records show. She also was charged with using a fraudulent check that same day, records show.
Tips from residents Tuesday as police agencies in both Carolinas were looking for Wilson enabled York County deputies to be waiting at the tire store when Wilson arrived to try and get money, police said.
