ATF assisting in investigation of shooting that wounded 13-year-old

Federal authorities are assisting Columbia police in the investigation of a shooting that left a 13-year-old in critical condition.
The unidentified 13-year-old victim was shot in the chest while at a home on Wild Iris Court with several other juveniles on Feb. 12.
Investigators are still trying to determine who owned the firearm that was used to shoot the teen, and Columbia police are now working with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, police spokeswoman Jennifer Timmons said this week.
“We believe that the weapon was brought to the incident location by a youth,” she said. “We continue to gather information regarding who specifically brought the firearm to the home.”
The victim remained hospitalizied in critical condition as of Monday, Timmons said. Officials have said he was visiting friends at the home when he was shot.
Police have charged 18-year-old Ada’ Quonza Conway with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature. Timmons said additional charges in the case are “highly likely.”
The homeowners were out of town at the time and are not directly linked to the shooting, police have said.
