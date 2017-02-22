Dad of Indian Land High vandalism suspect arrested in ‘large’ pot bust, deputies say

The father of one of two teenagers accused of vandalizing Indian Land High School was arrested Monday on a marijuana sales charge.
Jeremiah Lewis Gainey, 47, and Lori Perdue Orange, 42, were charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies say they found 3.5 pounds of marijuana in five separate bags, marijuana wax and digital scales in a Winnebago motor home.
Investigators say they discovered the evidence during a search related to the burglary earlier this week of Indian Land High School. That search led to charges being filed against Gainey’s son Dawson Lewis Gainey, 16, and another youth, Steven Michael Bigham, 17.
Deputies say they went to a home on River Road in Indian Land to serve a search warrant related to the burglary when Gainey and Orange came out of the motor home parked in the yard.
Because the motor home was covered by the search warrant, it was also searched, deputies said.
Jeremiah Gainey and Orange were both taken into custody and transported to the Lancaster County Detention Center. Bond was set at $7,500 for each, according to authorities.
“Sometimes one thing leads to another, and our investigation of the burglary netted a large quantity of marijuana, including marijuana wax,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “Marijuana wax is concentrated THC extracted from marijuana buds. It is made using butane in a dangerous process, and it is very potent.”
Anyone with information is asked to call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
