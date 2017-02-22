Dad of Indian Land High vandalism suspect arrested in ‘large’ pot bust, deputies say

0:39 York woman charged in 3 chases over 100 mph, police say Pause

0:51 Scene of deadly I-77 crash in Chester County

2:37 Thoughts on accused killer Dylann Roof defending himself in trial

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

0:56 Sugar Creek Elementary hosts Fort Mill robotics event

0:57 Video: Lewisville survives Williston-Elko, referees to advance to 1A Upper State boys' basketball championship

1:02 Nikki Haley's last Christmas open house as governor

2:39 People speak out about medical marijuana

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally