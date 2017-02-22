Two arrested overnight in connection to Rock Hill shooting

Two people have been arrested in connection to a Monday Rock Hill shooting, in which a 36-year-old man was shot in the leg in the 1400 block of Archive Street.
Fronta McCrorey, 36, of Rock Hill has been charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a handgun by a person convicted of a violent crime, said Mark Bollinger, spokesman for the Rock Hill Police Department.
McCrorey’s bond will be set in a hearing at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Rock Hill Municipal Court, Bollinger said.
Brandy Roberts, 34, of York faces a charge of accessory after the fact of a felony, for helping McCrorey flee the scene, Bollinger said.
Her bond was set at $10,000 in a hearing Wednesday morning.
The victim, Oxarvia Ingram, was found around 9:45 a.m. Monday by police as he was calling for help on Archive Street in southern Rock Hill, a report states.
Just minutes before Ingram was found calling for help, one of the Rock Hill officers had responded to a disorderly conduct call down the block on Archive Street, police said.
Ingram told police that the person who shot him was in the house down the block at the time of the disorderly call, a police report states.
Police located McCrorey and Roberts in a Rock Hill inn around 12:15 a.m. Tuesday, a report states.
