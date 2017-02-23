Woman who led York Co. police chases accused of burglary while neighbor was at funeral

Stephanie Nicole Wilson already was in trouble earlier this week after she was charged in connection with leading police on three chases over 100 mph in a stolen car. One of the chases was with her child in the car, and police say the child called 911 for help.
Now, under new charges served Thursday by York County deputies, Wilson faces life in prison.
Charges against Wilson added Thursday by York County Sheriff’s detectives include enhanced larceny and forgery, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff’s Office. Wilson allegedly stole from an elderly neighbor who was attending a funeral.
According to Faris and jail records, the new charges include first-degree burglary. A conviction for first-degree burglary in South Carolina carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.
Wilson, of Plaxco Road in York, was charged Thursday with burglary into the house of a neighbor who was in Alabama last week, records show. The 74-year-old victim of the crime told deputies on Feb. 18 that Wilson had broken into his home while he was at a funeral. Wilson allegedly stole a .32-caliber handgun, a laptop computer, a computer tablet and check book, according to police reports.
The victim told officers the bank called him and said Wilson had cashed two checks for $550.
When Wilson was arrested Tuesday, deputies found three checks that belonged to the victim in the stolen car. Wilson had signed her name on one of the checks, police said.
Wilson was caught Tuesday after the three chases when police were waiting at a tire shop in York. Police say Wilson had called someone at the shop in hopes of getting more money.
In connection with the chases, she faces charges of child neglect, reckless driving, failure to stop and grand larceny for stealing the car. The chase-related charges could have resulted in up to 35 years in prison.
She remains jailed at the York County detention center with a bond of $154,845, but has holds for the city of York and Chester County for the car chases that overlapped those jurisdictions.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
