Police say Fort Mill dad, angry son’s football was taken, blocks school bus with car

A Fort Mill parent held a school bus up for several minutes Wednesday while the bus driver was dropping off students, according to a York County Sheriff’s Office report. The man said he was angry that his son’s football had been taken away, the report states.
James Bridges has been charged with interfering with the operations of a school bus, the report states. Bridges approached his son’s school bus while the bus driver was dropping off students in the English Trails subdivision in Fort Mill, the report says. The incident occurred around 2:35 p.m.
Bridges told the driver that he was upset that his son’s football was taken while the boy was on the school bus, the report says. The bus driver told Bridges that balls are in violation of bus rules and that he took the ball for safety reasons, the report states.
The bus driver asked Bridges multiple times to step away from the bus so that he could finish the route, the report states. The driver told Bridges he was calling police, to which Bridges replied he did not care, the report says. After a few minutes, the report says, Bridges left the bus.
The driver began to turn the bus around in a cul-de-sac when Bridges pulled his car into the road and blocked the path of the bus, the report states. After several minutes, Bridges moved his car, and the bus driver drove to the top of the street and waited for police, the report states.
The report states that a video of the incident was available, showing that the exchange lasted 11 minutes. Bridges told police he had confronted the bus driver and wanted to get the driver’s information, the report says.
The report does not say whether the student got his football back. No other information was available on the report.
Comments