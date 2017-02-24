He got caught stealing $100 from a Rock Hill store, so he tried to make up for it

A would-be thief in Rock Hill was caught red-handed by a clerk Thursday stealing $100 from the store. But the man didn’t run out with the money, police said - he returned the cash, apologized and bought two quarts of oil before fleeing.
In the incident at a store on Cherry Road, just north of the Interstate 77 Exit 82 interchange around 11 p.m. Thursday, the clerk was working alone, but left the register to clean the restrooms, a Rock Hill Police Department report said.
When the clerk turned back to the register, she saw a man ducked down behind the counter near the cash register, the clerk told police.
The clerk “confronted the subject and demanded to know what was going on,” and the would-be thief immediately began apologizing and gave back the $100 that he had pocketed, the report states.
The man then spent his own money to buy two quarts of motor oil, then fled the scene in a white Cadillac on U.S. 21 north toward Fort Mill.
The investigation continues.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
Comments