York County deputies arrest man for meth in sheriff’s office parking lot

0:32 Authorities say no charges to be filed in January fatal Rock Hill club shooting Pause

0:39 York woman charged in 3 chases over 100 mph, police say

1:53 Rock Hill kindergarten students offer message of patriotic unity with words, music

1:30 Fort Mill Middle School celebrates Black History Month

0:56 Sugar Creek Elementary hosts Fort Mill robotics event

1:24 Video: Hunter Sadlon will have a special fan at Winthrop Coliseum for Thursday's Senior Night

2:05 Video: how well do Fort Mill softball pitcher and catcher Bella Roy and Lauren Collie know each other?

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court

1:28 Campus hall named after racist needs to change, Winthrop students say