Shots fired into Rock Hill home while residents slept, police say

Shots were fired into a Rock Hill home where the residents were sleeping, according to a police report.
At 1:33 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a home on Haigler Street, where they found a broken window in a car parked outside the home and bullet holes through the front window and front siding, the report states. No injuries were reported.
A woman told police she was sleeping on the living room couch when she heard two or three gun shots fired at the home, the report states.
The woman told police she lay down flat on the floor and “did not get up to see who it was out of fear that they would start shooting again,” the report says.
She told police she heard a car driving up the street.
A man, who was sleeping in the home at the time of the incident, said he had heard three to four gun shots and ran to lie next to the woman on the living room floor, the report states.
A woman in the home told officers that she had recently broken up with a man and that he was angry, the report says.
The woman said a man showed up at the home a week earlier, while four children were sleeping there, and said he would soon be getting tax money and would use it to buy a gun, the report says.
The woman told police that the man had said multiple times that “if he couldn’t have her no one could have her” and had made suicidal statements, the report states.
Officers found bullet rounds in the home, including in the living room wall, the report says.
The case remains under investigation. Further details, including a description of a suspect, were not available on the report.
Comments