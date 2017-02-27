Man charged with throwing bodily fluids on Rock Hill officers, police say

A 54-year-old man faces charges after spitting on and threatening a Rock Hill police officer, a report states.
At 6:25 p.m. Saturday, an officer saw Theodore Roosevelt Gordon walking on a sidewalk near Rich and Saluda streets, carrying an open beer bottle and yelling at people, the report states. The officer asked Gordon to stop walking away multiple times, the report says.
The officer, who noted that Gordon appeared to be “grossly intoxicated,” took the beer and placed Gordon into custody for public intoxication and public display, the report states.
Gordon remained uncooperative with the officer and spit on the officer’s left cheek bone, the report states.
Gordon was taken to the Rock Hill City Jail, where he fell to the ground and became unresponsive, the report says. He refused to stand up, the report states. Gordon was transported by Emergency Medical Services to a hospital, the report says.
While on the way to the hospital, Gordon told the officer he was “going to get a group of guys together, including himself, to find and kill” the officer, the report states.
Gordon was charged with two counts of throwing bodily fluids on an employee by prisoners and one count of threatening the life of a public employee, the report states.
Two officers who were involved in Gordon’s arrest were treated at Riverview Medical Center, a report says.
No other details were available on the report.
Comments