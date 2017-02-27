Rock Hill man charged with kidnapping, domestic violence

A 30-year-old Rock Hill man has been charged with kidnapping and domestic violence, according to a police report.
At 8:53 a.m. on Feb. 24, an officer responded to Cash Well on East Main Street in reference to domestic violence, the report states. The officer saw a 25-year-old woman with bruises and welts on her face and arms.
The woman had gone to the business to speak with an employee, who is her cousin, the report states. The cousin told police that the woman had come to her place of work in reference to an ongoing problem with her children’s father, Antonio White, the report says.
The woman told police she was trying to take her children to school that morning, but White would not let her leave his apartment, the report says. The woman told police White had hit her multiple times with his fists and a belt, the report states.
Officers did not know how the woman escaped the apartment. The woman was transported by Emergency Medical Services to Piedmont Medical Center. Her condition was not listed on the report.
Officers arrested White and charged him with domestic violence, high and aggravated, and kidnapping, the report says.
