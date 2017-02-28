Accused Chester drug dealer arrested in Rock Hill by violent crime unit

An alleged drug dealer wanted by police in Chester since 2016 was arrested Monday in Rock Hill by a violent crime unit, police said.
Kevin Gerard Grier, 27, of Chester, faces four felony cocaine distribution charges, according to jail records in Chester County.
Police with the violent crime apprehension team at the Rock Hill Police Department found Grier, who has been on the run for months, and took him into custody before turning him over to Chester authorities, Chester police said in a statement late Monday.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
Comments