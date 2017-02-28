2 Northwestern students charged after school fight over Instagram comment, police say

Two Northwestern High School students have been charged with disorderly conduct after a fight at the school, according to a Rock Hill police report.
Assante’ Alaye’ Pettus, 17, and another student, 16, got into a fight at the school, the report states. Mychal Frost, spokesperson for the Rock Hill school district, confirmed both individuals are students at Northwestern.
Police will not name the second individual because he is a juvenile, said Mark Bollinger, public information officer for Rock Hill police.
At 11:30 a.m. Monday, an officer went to the high school after learning of a fight, the report states. Pettus told the officer he was upset a person had commented on his girlfriend's Instagram, the report says.
Pettus told the officer he was walking his girlfriend to class when another person pushed him, the report states. Pettus punched that person, according to the report.
The other student gave a different version of the events. The unnamed juvenile told police that he was sitting at his desk when Pettus came into the room and punched him, the report states. The report says 15 students told the officer that Pettus had come into the classroom.
Pettus and the other person argued and started to fight, the report states.
Pettus was taken to the Rock Hill City Jail and was charged with disorderly conduct-fighting, the report states. The other person was also charged and has been petitioned to family court, Bollinger said.
