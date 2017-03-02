Uptown gun battle may involve ‘groups related to entertainment industry,’ police say

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say that extended barrage of gunfire in uptown on the final night of the CIAA involved several weapons, including at least one that was high-powered, reports the Observer’s news partner WBTV.
CMPD Deputy Chief Jeff Estes says investigators also believe at least two vehicles were involved in the gunfire, which occurred about 30 minutes before the final game of the CIAA tournament at the nearby Spectrum Center. Police have not made any arrest in the case and have named no suspects.
Police say several dozen rounds were fired about 6:30 p.m. Saturday in a largely residential area in the 600 block of North Caldwell Street, and bullets hit multiple apartments and vehicles indiscriminately. Some reports say up to 100 rounds were fired.
WBTV says a police source told the station that a minivan that crashed at the scene was involved in the shoot-out and that officers recovered firearms in it.
CMPD tweeted out that it was “exploring possibility groups related to entertainment industry were involved,” which suggests there is some validity to reports that two rap artists in town for a show might have been involved in a gunfight.
The Observer wrote Sunday that several websites – including The Source, XXL, Complex and BET – were reporting that one of the targets of the uptown Charlotte shootout was a rapper who goes by the stage name Young Dolph.
The 31-year-old rapper (nee Adolph Thornton Jr.) was in Charlotte on Saturday night for a hip-hop show that also was to feature 21 Savage and Migos; the artists were timing their appearances to take place during CIAA weekend, at Cameo Charlotte nightclub, but this was not an officially sanctioned CIAA event.
Twitter erupted with chatter speculating the shootout stemmed from a beef Dolph had/has with rival rapper Yo Gotti.
It’s also unclear where the tip that Young Dolph’s vehicle was the target came from in the first place. The various hip-hop websites that published the stories cite Charlotte media reports, but don’t name any sources confirming Dolph’s involvement.
CMPD has not confirmed the rapper was involved in the incident.
Says @CMPD exploring possibility groups related to entertainment industry were involved. Expects resolution of the case.— CMPD News (@CMPD) March 1, 2017
Mark Price: 704-358-5245, @markprice_obs
Comments