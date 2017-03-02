2 Rock Hill homes shot into within a day of each other, police say

Two Rock Hill homes located within about two miles of each other were shot into on consecutive days this week, according to police reports. The incidents have not been linked.
On March 1, an officer went to a home on Hicks Street after the resident told police her window had been shot out, a report states. She reported the incident at 11:11 p.m. An officer who responded saw five bullet holes in the home and rounds outside of the home in the street, the report says.
The resident told police she was home alone at the time and was lying in bed when she heard five to seven shots being fired at her home, the report says.
On March 2, an officer went to Crawford Road, responding to a report of shots heard, a report states.
The officer found shell casings in the street, the report says. The officer spoke with a resident, who told police she and her children were sleeping when they heard “maybe 20 or so” shots being fired at the home, the report states. The incident occured around 4:04 a.m.
Officers found four rounds had been shot at the home and one round shot at a Honda, which had a shattered rear window, the report states. Soon after the incident, the resident told police she heard another round of shots fired down the street, the report says.
Both cases remains under investigation and a description of a suspect was not provided on either report.
