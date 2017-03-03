Rock Hill student assaults other student during gym class, police say

A student at Rock Hill’s Flexible Learning Center alternative school was charged with assault and battery after attacking another student for being taken out of a gym class basketball game, police said.
The victim was beaten so badly that several teeth were knocked loose and he needed first aid from school staff, a police report said.
In the incident Thursday afternoon, the student was asked to step out of the basketball game by the teacher, a Rock Hill Police Department report shows.
The student then ran around the teacher and beat another student in the head and face before he could be restrained by the school staff, the report says.
The name of the student charged was not released because he is a juvenile.
The suspect was released into the custody of his mother, and is set for court later this month, the report says.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
