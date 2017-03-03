Rock Hill police seize dog left injured, without food or water behind vacant apartment

A barking dog that was bothering neighbors is now an ill treatment of animals case after police found the dog injured, and without food and water, behind a vacant apartment.
Officers with the Rock Hill Police Department responded to apartments on the 200 block of Ebenezer Avenue a few minutes before midnight Thursday. They found the dog in a cage without food and water, a report states.
Officers found the dog, of an unknown breed, had several cuts on its face, front legs and chest, including at least one laceration that was fresh and still open, a report says.
Other wounds were scabbed over, police said.
Animal control was called and took the dog into custody.
Police are investigating the case, but no arrests have been made.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
Comments