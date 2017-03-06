Man charged with starving his dog to death, while it sat tied to a tree in the yard

The co-owner of a dog that slowly starved to death tied to a tree in the yard has been arrested in Statesville, reports the Statesville Record & Landmark.
Jerrell Devon Powell, 24, was charged Feb. 22 by Hickory Police and charged with felony death of an animal by starvation, it was reported.
The female pit bull named Destiny was found tethered in December in the yard of a south Statesville home, severely underweight and without a body temperature, the Record & Landmark reported. Destiny was later euthanized due to her condition, and a veterinarian said the cause of the dog’s condition was starvation and overexposure, it was reported.
The dog had been owned since August by Powell and Alexis Markeisha Summers, 34, officials told the Statesville News & Record.
Powell was given a $12,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 14. Summers was arrested in December on the same charge, the Record & Landmark reported.
