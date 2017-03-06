York County man comes home to find burglars and follows them; deputies arrest 3

York County deputies charged three men with burglary and other charges late Friday after a man came home to find suspects, then followed them until police could arrest them, a police report shows.
The victim told officers that video games and a game console, personal identification, a safe and a DVD copy of the “Nacho Libre” wrestling movie were stolen.
Deangelo Hensley, 21, of Rock Hill, is charged with burglary, conspiracy, larceny and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and is jailed under a $80,125 bond, records show.
Robert Potter, 17, and Michael Karhu, 18, both of Rock Hill, are each charged with burglary, conspiracy and petty larceny. Both are jailed under a $77,125 bond, records show.
The incident started at a home on Oakridge Meadows Court, according to a York County Sheriff’s Office report. Deputies were told the suspects fled after the owner came home and saw men running away, a report states. The owner also saw one suspect in his daughter’s bedroom through the window, the report states.
The homeowner went looking for the suspects after seeing them leave in a black SUV, the report states. The owner followed the suspects on several rural roads southwest of Rock Hill.
Deputies initiated a felony traffic stop on the suspects, the report states.
