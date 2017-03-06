Bond denied for suspect in November fatal Rock Hill hit-and-run

The suspect charged with a hit-and-run that left a 21-year-old dead in November has been extradited to Rock Hill after being arrested in Charlotte, police say.

Charlotte residents Victoria Kistler and her boyfriend, Gilverto Corniel, both 24, were charged in the Nov. 12 hit-and-run that killed Joshua Moore. They were arrested Nov. 19. Moore was riding a 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle when he was killed.

Corniel was arrested in Charlotte and placed into the Mecklenburg County jail, said Mark Bollinger, public information officer for the Rock Hill Police Department. A warrant for Corniel charges him with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

It has taken until now to have Corniel extradited from North Carolina, Bollinger said. Corniel was taken to the Rock Hill City Jail on March 5 and charged with a hit and run with a death and carjacking, Bollinger said.

Corniel’s bond was denied and he remains in the York County Detention Center.

Kistler was taken to the Rock Hill City Jail after her arrest. She was charged with obstruction of justice, grand larceny, possession of marijuana-second offense and possession with intent to distribute a Schedule IV controlled substance.