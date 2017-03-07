Rock Hill Subway store robbed at gunpoint, police say

A Rock Hill Subway store was robbed at gunpoint in the latest of a series of recent reported robberies, police say.
The incident happened at 9:11 p.m. on March 6 at the Subway off Main Street West, a Rock Hill police report states. Police responded to a call from an employee that the store had just been robbed at gunpoint, the report says.
Two employees told police a man had come into the store with a gun and demanded money from the cash drawer, the report states. The suspect also demanded the employees open the safe, but the employees told him they did not have access to the safe, the report says.
The employees told police the suspect made them show him that the cash register was empty and unlock the change holder from the counter, the report states. The employees told police the suspect took the change holder and told them to go to the bathroom and stay there, then left the store, the report says.
A second armed robbery was reported at 10:16 p.m. An officer met with a man in the Rock Hill Police Department, who told police he was robbed at gunpoint on Crawford Road at Heckle Boulevard, a report states.
The man told police he was heading home to Greensboro, N.C. from Clinton College when he pulled onto Crawford Road and his car stopped running, the report states. The man told police he got out of his car and saw a broken coolant hose under the engine, which he tried to fix, the report states.
The man told police he heard what sounded like guns being loaded while he was under his car, the report says. The man said two men pointed guns at him and demanded his money, the report says.
The man told police he gave the suspects $400 in cash and they ran into the woods, the report states. The man told police he had also dropped his cell phone while fixing his car and one of the suspects stepped on it, cracking the screen, the report says.
The man told police he drove to a weigh station off Intertate 77 and was questioned there by a S.C. Highway Patrol officer, and that he also spoke with a York County Sheriff’s Office deputy, the report states. The deputy took the man to the Rock Hill police station.
The report says the man could not provide police with the time the robbery happened other than it was at night and “was vague about the entire incident” when questioned about the details. The car the man was driving is registered to his brother, the report says.
Both incidents are under investigation and police do notknow if the robberies are related to other recent armed robberies, Bollinger said. No other details, including a description of the suspects, were available on either report.
On March 4, three robberies were reported to Rock Hill police, all occurring within minutes of each other. A cash register was also reported stolen from Marco’s Pizza on Heckle Boulevard the same night, Bollinger said.
Detectives are still investigating if there is any connection between those cases, Bollinger said.
Comments