Northwestern High student charged with having marijuana on campus, police say

A 17-year-old Northwestern High School student was charged after an officer found marijunana in his car on the campus, a Rock Hill police report states.
Darius Lampkin has been charged with possession of marijuana, first offense, the report says.
After leaving the campus around 11:30 a.m. on March 8, Lampkin was called to the office, the report states. While in the office, an officer noticed Lampkin had bloodshot eyes, the report says.
The school’s assistant principal escorted the officer to search Lampkin’s car, the report states. The officer could smell marijuana coming from the car and found a “blunt” on the floor, the report says.
Lampkin was taken to the Rock Hill City Jail.
