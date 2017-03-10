2 charged with drugs after officer sees exchange across from Rock Hill police station

Wary Rock Hill police did not have far to go to make a drug deal arrest late Thursday; the exchange was in a parking deck across the street from the police station, reports show.
Derron Javier McRae, 45; and Catherine Maddox, 38, were each charged with two counts of felony possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, Rock Hill police records show.
Just after 6 p.m. Thursday, a detective saw McRae exchange packages with another person in the parking garage across the street from the police department, an incident report states.
Officers stopped the vehicle McRae and Maddox were in about a mile away and could smell marijuana, the report says.
Maddox was driving with a suspended license and McRae was the passenger, police said. Inside the vehicle, in bags of which many were labeled “smelly proof,” police seized 102 grams of marijuana, hash oil, scales and other items, the report states.
In January, Rock Hill police arrested McRae on felony drug charges after he was found with almost 1.5 pounds of marijuana, records show. McRae told officers in January he “had fallen on hard times,” reports state. Mcrae was out on $5,000 bond when arrested Thursday.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
