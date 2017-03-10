Crime

March 10, 2017 12:12 PM

Teen charged with arson in fire at Ebenezer Park on Lake Wylie

By Andrew Dys

adys@heraldonline.com

LAKE WYLIE

A Rock Hill teen faces arson and conspiracy charges after setting fire to the women’s bathroom at Ebenezer Park on Lake Wylie in York County, police said.

Fornorie Turner-Santos, 17, is being held at the York County jail without bond on the charges, jail records show.

The fire was started Feb. 20 inside the women’s bathroom at the picnic bathhouse at the York County park, an incident report shows.

Both the mens and womens bathrooms were damaged by fire and smoke, the report shows, and a trash can and other items were destroyed.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald

