Videos lead to 4 students charged in fights at Northwestern, Rawlinson Road schools

Police in Rock Hill charged four students Thursday after reviewing videos taken of students in unrelated fights at Rawlinson Road Middle and Northwestern High schools.
In the morning incident at Rawlinson Road, the school resource officer saw a video by a student showing one student attacking another student, a Rock Hill police report states.
The attacker punched the victim, then tackled him and repeatedly hit the victim until he was pulled off, a police report shows. The suspect, whose name was not released because of his age, was charged with assault and battery, a report states.
In an unrelated afternoon incident at Northwestern, the school resource officer saw a video of a fight in the breezeway between two students who dropped their bookbags and began to scuffle after an argument, a police report shows. A third student started to fight with them, the report states.
All three Northwestern students were charged with disorderly conduct and fighting, records show. None of the students’ names are available.
