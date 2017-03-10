Crime

March 10, 2017 3:39 PM

Police say Lancaster County armed robbery at 7-Eleven related to Charlotte crime

By Andrew Dys

adys@heraldonline.com

INDIAN LAND

Police in Lancaster County and Charlotte believe two armed robberies early Friday morning in Indian Land and Ballantyne are related, but no arrests have been made.

The 7-Eleven store at 9759 U.S. 521just south of the North Carolina state line was robbed at gunpoint around 2 a.m., deputies in Lancaster County said. The clerk told officers he was robbed by a man in a hoodie wearing a hat pulled low over his face, police said.

The man fled with an undisclosed amount of cash after walking to the register with a pack of gum, deputies said.

The clerk at another 7-Eleven store in North Carolina near the intersection of N.C. 16 and Interstate 485 was robbed at gunpoint around midnight, police said.

