Police say Lancaster County armed robbery at 7-Eleven related to Charlotte crime

Police in Lancaster County and Charlotte believe two armed robberies early Friday morning in Indian Land and Ballantyne are related, but no arrests have been made.
The 7-Eleven store at 9759 U.S. 521just south of the North Carolina state line was robbed at gunpoint around 2 a.m., deputies in Lancaster County said. The clerk told officers he was robbed by a man in a hoodie wearing a hat pulled low over his face, police said.
The man fled with an undisclosed amount of cash after walking to the register with a pack of gum, deputies said.
The clerk at another 7-Eleven store in North Carolina near the intersection of N.C. 16 and Interstate 485 was robbed at gunpoint around midnight, police said.
