She needed cash, so she kidnapped and robbed 18-year-old daughter

A Lincolnton woman made the mistake of talking when she and four other assailants covered her 18-year-old daughter’s face during a Catawba County home invasion and drove to multiple ATMs to withdraw money with her daughter’s debit card.
The victim recognized her mother’s voice, which led to mom’s arrest.
On Thursday, Debra Ann Matney, 41, was sentenced in Catawba County Superior Court to at least five years in prison. She pled guilty to first-degree burglary, felony conspiracy, second-degree kidnapping and common law robbery.
Video surveillance from a store helped identify two of Matney’s co-defendants.
Matney made a statement to authorities that she was trying to teach her daughter a lesson.
One of Matney’s co-defendants already pled guilty and was imprisoned, the Catawba County District Attorney’s Office said Friday. The other three have pending court dates.
