Rock Hill restaurant tells police party of 20 fled without paying

The manager of a Rock Hill restaurant told police that a party of 20 people ate, then fled without paying.
In the incident late Friday at Revolutions, the manager told an off-duty Rock Hill Police Department officer working an overtime security assignment that the group of 20 people, including adults and children, had a bill for $146.92 worth of food and drinks, then fled.
When staff tried to contact the group for payment, they fled, a police report states.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
