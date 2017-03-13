Security guard reports Catawba Bingo robbery plot; attack foiled

Rock Hill police are investigating an alleged plot to “take down” the officer working security at the Catawba Bingo parlor in Rock Hill, which may have been part of a coordinated attack to steal the nightly deposits, a police report states.
The security guard, who was not named in the report, told the Rock Hill police officer Friday who reported to work an overtime shift about the plot, the report shows.
Rock Hill Police Department detectives are investigating, but no other information has been released, said police Capt. Brent Allmon.
The security guard told the Rock Hill officer Friday that he was at a store when approached by another person who claimed knowledge of a planned attack.
Officers were told that people knew the routine used by police and workers at the end of the Catawba Bingo night shift, a report says. The plan was to “take down” the officer escorting the staff, then “rob the car with the money in it,” the report states.
Extra police officers assisted with escorts of employees after that information was received, the report stated.
