Crime

March 13, 2017 2:39 PM

Rock Hill woman scammed of $645 in phony lottery phone scam, police say

By Andrew Dys

adys@heraldonline.com

ROCK HILL

A Rock Hill woman is out $645 after a lottery phone scam, police said.

The woman told police that she received a call Thursday from a man who told her she won a lottery grand prize, but needed to send $645 through Western Union to Florida to claim her prize.

The woman sent the money, but said the person who called her now is not taking her calls, a police report states.

She told officers that she knows now that “she was scammed out of the money” and wanted documentation, the report states.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald

Crime

