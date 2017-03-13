Rock Hill woman scammed of $645 in phony lottery phone scam, police say

A Rock Hill woman is out $645 after a lottery phone scam, police said.
The woman told police that she received a call Thursday from a man who told her she won a lottery grand prize, but needed to send $645 through Western Union to Florida to claim her prize.
The woman sent the money, but said the person who called her now is not taking her calls, a police report states.
She told officers that she knows now that “she was scammed out of the money” and wanted documentation, the report states.
