Suspect in Rock Hill drive-by shooting arrested; bond set at $100K

Police in Rock Hill charged a man who was on probation for other crimes with attempted murder and other charges in a drive-by shooting last week.
Xavier Dante Kelley, 20, faces charges of attempted murder, two weapons charges, probation violation and malicious damage to property, court records show.
Kelley was charged after a shooting near the Adams Grocery convenience store on South Wilson Street in Rock Hill, said Capt. Brent Allmon of the Rock Hill Police Department.
In the incident around 2:45 p.m. Thursday, police were told about a shooting from a gray car that sped away, the incident report shows.
A GMC SUV was hit several times with gunfire, the report stated. The report did not list anyone being injured.
Kelley is on probation after pleading guilty to receiving stolen goods, court records show. He remains jailed under a $100,000 bond.
