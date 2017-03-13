Drunk driver sped on I-77, leaving 1 dead, 1 hurt. She wished she could ‘change it.’

1:24 Fort Mill student takes on Food Network show as junior contestant Pause

1:27 York County ex-con who threatened prosecutors sentenced to 2 years

0:39 York woman charged in 3 chases over 100 mph, police say

1:40 Richland Co. sheriff's captain discusses human trafficking locally

4:15 This puppy survived being hogtied, and thrown from a car window

1:32 Winthrop players, Pat Kelsey react to Butler matchup

1:13 Will peaches be the pits?

1:47 Rock Hill woman sentenced in DUI death: 'I wish I could go back and change it'

1:58 Winthrop plays Butler in NCAA tournament