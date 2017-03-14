Lancaster man pleads guilty to sex assault on child, faces up to 20 years

A Lancaster man charged in a 2010 sexual assault on a child faces up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty, prosecutors said.
Albert Lee Witherspoon, 26, pleaded guilty to criminal sexual conduct with a minor, second degree, said Hayley Thrift Bledsoe, spokesperson for the S.C. Attorney General’s Office.
Witherspoon was taken into custody after the guilty plea and is in the Lancaster County jail. Sentencing will happen Friday morning. A conviction for the charge carries up to 20 years in prison.
