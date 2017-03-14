Rock Hill bank robbed at gunpoint, police say

The First Citizens Bank on Herlong Avenue in Rock Hill was robbed by an armed man with a flourescent orange bandana over his face, police said.
The man was wearing gardening gloves and a heavy sweater during the robbery that happened around 4 p.m., police said. Officers remained around the bank, but as of late Tuesday had not made an arrest or identified the suspect.
Police said it is believed the suspect fled in a veheicle that was close by, but have not yet released other details.
The bank is near the intersection of Herlong and Ebenezer Road in a busy commerical and residential area.
The victims were only able to see the suspect’s eyes and nose because of the bandana, said Capt. Brent Allmon of the Rock Hill Police Department.
The suspect brandished the gun at a teller and stole an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing, Allmon said. No shots were fied and no one was hurt.
A K-9 team was brought in, but officers believe the suspect had a vehicle waiting nearby and fled.
